Ministry of Public Security to set up a database for traffic safety management

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Public Security will set up a database on road traffic order and safety as per Decree 151/2024/NĐ-CP which took effect on January 1, 2025.

The database will be shared among sectors to improve the efficiency of driver and vehicle management.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Public Security is responsible for developing and managing databases for vehicle registration and management (excluding military vehicles) and administrative violations related to road traffic safety and accidents. It will cover vehicle travel routes, driver images, and driving time (excluding military vehicles), overseeing vehicle registration of the People's Police Force, driver training, licencing and legal knowledge certification for road traffic and drivers within the People's Police.

The Ministry of Transport builds and manages the database on registration of motor vehicles and specialised motorcycles (except military and police vehicles), training, testing, issuing driver's licences, certificates of legal knowledge training on road traffic (except for the Army and Police forces), drivers of motor vehicles and specialised motorbikes (except for the Army and Police forces), while the Ministry of Finance takes responsibility for building and managing the database on imported and exported vehicles, purchasing invoices and registration fees and the Ministry of Health is responsible for building and managing the database on the health of drivers and operators of specialised motorbikes.

The decree also stipulates that the database on road traffic order and safety is centrally and uniformly managed at the Ministry of Public Security.

Information in the database includes information on registration and management of motor vehicles, violators and vehicles in violations, behaviour, time and location of violations, forms of punishment, information about the person who issued the driver's licence, the number, the class, current points, deducted points, remaining points and the agency which issues decisions on penalties and points.

Experts believe that creating inter-agency databases for traffic violations will strengthen driver and vehicle management. Authorities can now quickly access a driver’s violation history by entering their licence number.

Agencies, organisations and individuals also have the right to access information in the database through the National Public Service Portal, the Ministry of Public Security's Public Service Portal, electronic applications of the Traffic Police Force and other forms of data access, in accordance with the law.

This serves as an essential and useful foundation for functional forces to penalise repeat offenders and transport businesses, issue warnings to violators, and preemptively prevent potential accidents.

According to traffic expert, Vũ Hoàng Chung, although stricter penalties have led to improvements in traffic violations, some drivers continue to reoffend by committing the same or different offences even after being penalised.

With the data system, traffic police can search a driver’s prior violations and impose penalties or consider applying the highest fines for repeated offences, thereby increasing deterrence for drivers and transport businesses.

This system also serves as a basis for granting, revoking, or renewing transport business vehicle permits, issuing or revoking driver's licences and deciding whether to approve or deny registration for vehicles with outstanding administrative fines in the road traffic sector.

For transport businesses, receiving violation warnings from the database helps them and their drivers comply more strictly with traffic regulations. VNS