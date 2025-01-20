HCM City commits to strengthening economic cooperation with China

HCM CITY — HCM City is committed to enhancing economic cooperation with China and promoting local exchanges to reinforce the Việt Nam-China strategic partnership, said a city official on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic relations.

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday (January 20), Dương Ngọc Hải, permanent vice chairman of the city People's Committee, said the city is dedicated to fostering special relations with China and facilitating communication among its citizens.

He emphasised the significance of collaboration in the training of city officials, referencing recent visits to Guangdong, Chongqing, and Shanghai.

Currently, Việt Nam ranks as China’s fourth-largest global trading partner and maintains its position as the largest trading partner within ASEAN.

The trade turnover between the two countries has achieved a historic milestone, surpassing $200 billion for the first time, with a total exceeding $205 billion expected in 2024.

As of the end of 2024, China had 835 active investment projects in HCM City, amounting to nearly $344 million in total capital. Meanwhile, trade turnover between HCM City and China reached $21.7 billion.

He Wei, the Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam, commended the 75-year relationship between Việt Nam and China, highlighting the enduring friendship initiated by Chairman Mao Zedong and President Hồ Chí Minh.

He reiterated China’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Việt Nam to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership, positioning it as a model for peaceful and mutually beneficial relations that contribute to regional stability.

China has increasingly emerged as a popular travel destination for Vietnamese citizens, according to Wei.

Chinese tourists visiting Việt Nam reached 3.7 million last year, doubling the figures from 2023 while over 20,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in China, nearly doubling pre-pandemic numbers, Wei noted. — VNS