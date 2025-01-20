Savannakhet delegation pays pre-Tết visit to Huế

HUẾ — A delegation from Laos's Savannakhet province, led by head of its Party-State inspection committee Lamthong Khopsilavong, on Saturday visited Huế City to extend their Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to the municipal Party organisation, administration and people.

Lamthong expressed gratitude for Huế’s ongoing collaboration and support for Savannakhet across various sectors. He hoped that the two localities will strengthen their friendship and comprehensive cooperation, supporting each other in achieving socio-economic development goals and contributing to the tradition of solidarity and friendship between the two sides and the two nations.

Hoàng Khánh Hưng, head of the Huế Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, affirmed that the city will continue to bolster bilateral cooperation in politics, diplomacy, and other key areas in the coming years. He highlighted the city’s commitment to effectively implementing agreements outlined for the 2022–2026 period and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two provinces and two countries.

In recent years, Huế and Savannakhet have closely coordinated efforts to maintain security and order along the Việt Nam-Laos border. Their collaborations in education, workforce training, culture, and health care have shown positive progress, making significant contributions to the two localities’ socio-economic development. Since 2002, Huế has offered Vietnamese language and higher education training to nearly 1,500 Lao students, including 248 from Savannakhet.

Tết is Việt Nam’s largest traditional celebration, with this year's break for the event lasting from January 25 (the 26th day of the last month of the Year of the Dragon) to February 2 (the fifth day of the Year of the Snake). — VNS