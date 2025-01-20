Party leader welcomes Cambodian People's Party delegation

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm received a high-ranking delegation of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by Ouch Borith, a member of the CPP Central Committee's Standing Board and First Vice President of the Cambodian Senate in Hà Nội on Monday.

Lâm appreciated the significance of the trip in deepening the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries. He congratulated Cambodia on the great and important achievements it has made across various fields in the nation building and development process, under the wise reign of King Sihamoni, the leadership of the Senate and National Assembly, and the management of the Government, with the CPP at the core.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its great achievements of historical significance in the Đổi mới (Renewal), nation building and development process, Ouch Borith showed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

Lâm thanked Cambodia for its deep affection and support for Việt Nam in its struggle for national liberation in the past and for its nation building cause today. He expressed his joy and appreciation for the development of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Việt Nam and Cambodia, for the benefit of both peoples, as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

He affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam place great importance on the development of relations with Cambodia, as well as the relationship between Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos.

The Vietnamese Party chief proposed the two sides continue to expand cooperation in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner across various fields. This includes enhancing exchanges and interactions between high-ranking leaders, discussing measures to strengthen the connection between the two economies, increasing bilateral trade turnover, and promoting coordination in maintaining political stability, security, public order, and social safety in each country.

Ouch Borith expressed deep gratitude for the great, valuable, timely, and effective support that Việt Nam has provided to Cambodia in its struggles to protect independence and escape the genocidal regime in the past, as well as in the nation-building process today. He affirmed the strong desire and determination of Cambodia's leaders and people to continue nurturing and preserving the two countries' good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.

On the same day, Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, held talks with the CPP delegation, during which both sides focused on evaluating the relationship between the two Parties in recent times, as well as discussing measures and steps to strengthen and develop the relations between the two Parties and countries in the coming time, so as to continue nurturing the solidarity and friendship between the people of Việt Nam and Cambodia. — VNS