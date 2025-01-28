Hà Nội Train Station bustles as people travel home for Tết

First 'snake baby' delivered in the new lunar year
|Passengers take a selfie before their train departs from Hà Nội on Monday evening. — VNA/VNS Photos Tuấn Anh
HÀ NỘI — As Tết (Lunar New Year) approaches, Hà Nội Train Station is bustling, with thousands of people traveling home after a year of hard work.
|People enjoy a nine-day break this Tết holiday, which lasts from January 25 to February 2.
|A Hà Nội Train Station platform is decorated with branches of peach blossoms, a distinctive symbol of the Lunar New Year in the northern region.
|A railway employee checks passengers' tickets before boarding the train.
|Many children and parents are travelling back to their hometowns for the holiday.
|From young people to the elderly, everyone is eager to be home for the biggest holiday of the year.
|This train, SE3, travels nearly the entire length of the country and arrives in HCM City early the following morning.