Home Society

Hà Nội Train Station bustles as people travel home for Tết

January 28, 2025 - 10:32
From young people to the elderly, everyone is eager to be home for the biggest holiday of the year. 
Passengers take a selfie before their train departs from Hà Nội on Monday evening. — VNA/VNS Photos Tuấn Anh

HÀ NỘI — As Tết (Lunar New Year) approaches, Hà Nội Train Station is bustling, with thousands of people traveling home after a year of hard work.

People enjoy a nine-day break this Tết holiday, which lasts from January 25 to February 2. 

 

A Hà Nội Train Station platform is decorated with branches of peach blossoms, a distinctive symbol of the Lunar New Year in the northern region.

   

A railway employee checks passengers' tickets before boarding the train.

 

Many children and parents are travelling back to their hometowns for the holiday.

  

From young people to the elderly, everyone is eager to be home for the biggest holiday of the year. 

  

This train, SE3, travels nearly the entire length of the country and arrives in HCM City early the following morning.

 

