Government leader offers incense in tribute to late PM Phạm Văn Đồng

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính offered incense in tribute to late PM Phạm Văn Đồng and extended warm Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to his family in Hà Nội on January 27 (the 28th day of the last lunar month).

In tribute to late PM Phạm Văn Đồng (1906 - 2000), an eminent disciple, close and trusted comrade of President Hồ Chí Minh, PM Chính expressed his profound respect for the late leader, a stalwart revolutionary fighter, one of the key leaders and veterans of the Vietnamese revolution who made immense contributions to the cause of national liberation, construction and defence.

Throughout his 75-year career, which included 41 years working as a member of the Party Central Committee, 35 years as a Politburo member, 32 years as the PM and 10 years as advisor to the Party Central Committee, PM Phạm Văn Đồng's influence spanned across politics, socio-economy, culture, and national defence-security.

His leadership was particularly notable during pivotal moments in history, such as his role as head of the Vietnamese negotiating delegations at Fontainebleau, France, in 1946 and Geneva, Switzerland, in 1954, where he played a crucial part in ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.

Late PM Phạm Văn Đồng's dedicated service to the revolutionary cause of the nation was driven by his unwavering integrity, selflessness and objectivity, which earned him the love and respect of the Vietnamese people and international friends alike. — VNS