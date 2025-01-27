Bitter cold grips Mù Cang Chải as ice covers mountain peaks

YÊN BÁI The high-altitude district of Mù Cang Chải in Yên Bái has been hit by freezing temperatures, with ice and frost forming atop its highest peaks overnight on January 26, according to Lương Văn Thư, head of the district’s Agriculture and Rural Development Department.

As a strong cold front swept through the region, temperatures in Mù Cang Chải plummeted below 10°C, leading to frost and ice accumulation in several areas. Notably, Trống Páo Sang, Khau Phạ, and Kháu Nha in La Pán Tẩn commune, as well as Lùng Cúng peak in Nậm Có commune, were blanketed in frost. By 1pm on January 27, the ice remained visible, marking one of the most frigid spells of the season.

In response to the severe cold, local authorities have urged residents to take proactive measures to protect livestock and poultry from the harsh weather. Farmers have been advised against letting their cattle roam freely in the cold and to ensure adequate shelter and food supplies for their animals.

As the final days of the Lunar Year approach, officials have also reminded residents to dress warmly while venturing outdoors for Tết shopping and celebrations to safeguard their health during this bitterly cold spell. VNS