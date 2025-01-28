Huge fire breaks out at workshop row in Hà Nội’s Nam Từ Liêm District

HÀ NỘI — A massive fire broke out at a row of workshops in Hà Nội’s Nam Từ Liêm District early Tuesday morning.

No casualties were reported, but two cars and approximately 490 square metres of shops were destroyed.

The blaze started after 6am on Tuesday and affected around four workshops, specialising in car repairs, furniture, advertising signage printing and scaffolding storage. They were temporary structures with corrugated metal roofing located along the Nhuệ River embankment.

Due to strong winds and highly flammable materials inside the shops, the fire quickly escalated.

More than a dozen fire trucks and firefighters were deployed to the scene.

They successfully brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes, preventing it from spreading to approximately 800 square metres of nearby buildings and fully extinguishing the blaze by around 7am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. — VNS