Đà Nẵng hosts Vietnamese eloquent finals for foreigners

Đà Nẵng — The final round of the first Vietnamese eloquent contest for foreigners in central Việt Nam - Đà Nẵng 2025 was held on May 31, by the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations and the University of Education - University of Đà Nẵng.

The University of Foreign Languages - University of Đà Nẵng won first prize, with Huế College and Quảng Nam University sharing second place. Third prizes went to teams from Quảng Bình University, Hồng Đức University, Huế University of Foreign Languages, and the UED Development team.

Though debuting this year, the contest drew wide participation from international students across seven provinces and cities, representing countries such as Laos, China, India, the UK, the US, Russia, and Malaysia.

Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People's Committee Hồ Kỳ Minh highlighted the event’s value in promoting the Vietnamese language and cultural exchange. Rector Võ Văn Minh of the University of Education emphasised its role in celebrating Vietnamese as a cultural treasure and building international friendships.

Twelve university teams competed in speech and talent rounds, with speeches in Vietnamese on culture and personal experiences, and performances reflecting deep appreciation for Việt Nam’s traditions. — VNS