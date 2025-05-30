U Minh Thượng National Park reopens for tourists as fire risks ease

KIÊN GIANG — U Minh Thượng National Park in the southern province of Kiên Giang reopened for tourists on Monday, following a temporary closure to focus on forest fire prevention and control, said its deputy director Nguyễn Văn Thắng.

According to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Lê Hữu Toàn, a fire prevention and control plan has been in place since the dry season began, including round-the-clock patrols and rapid-response teams to snuff out fires before they could spread.

As a result, no fires were reported in forested areas in May, a stark contrast to the 2024-2025 dry season’s toll: seven blazes that scorched over 21.6ha, with five in Phú Quốc City, one in Giang Thành District, and one in An Minh District.

Kiên Giang is now home to more than 75,700ha of forests, with over 58,000ha of natural forests and more than 17,690ha of planted forests across nine out of 15 districts and cities. The arrival of the rainy season, coupled with recent downpours, has eliminated the fire threat. — VNS