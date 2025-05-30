Red Journey 2025 sets goal to collect 100,000 blood units

HÀ NỘI — The National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) coordinating with the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation has opened the Hành trình đỏ 2025 (Red Journey 2025), the 13th national blood donation campaign, in Hà Nội on May 30.

Campaign organisers expect to collect 100,000 units of blood (25,000 units at the main festival and 75,000 units at the blood donation days) in 48 provinces and cities from now until July 30.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Associate Professor, Dr Nguyễn Hà Thanh, Director of the NIHBT, Head of the Organising Committee of Red Journey 2025, said: "After 12 years, 59 provinces and cities across the country have participated in the Red Journey, with nearly one million units of blood donated. These are very impressive results, a vivid testament to the perseverance and strong influence over more than a decade of implementing the mission of 'Connecting Vietnamese Bloodlines'.

“The Red Journey has truly become the largest and most effective blood donation campaign, leaving a deep impression in the more than 30-year development journey of the voluntary blood donation movement in our country.”

At the event, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn praised the efforts of the NIHBT, Red Cross members, health workers, and the contributions of blood donors across the country over the last years.

“For generations, the Vietnamese people have always been proud of the tradition of 'loving others as they love themselves.' That tradition is continued and spread through practical actions, one of which is the act of donating blood to save lives, contributing to bringing life to many people who are fighting against diseases every hour, every minute,” said Thuấn.

The Deputy Minister said that in 2024, the country received more than 1.7 million units of blood, the highest number in history, of which over 98 per cent were from voluntary blood donors. “This is not only a medical achievement, but also a testament to the humanitarian spirit, solidarity and community responsibility of the Vietnamese people,” stressed Thuấn.

Thuấn suggested that the Central Red Journey Organising Committee and the Steering Committees for Voluntary Blood Donation in provinces and cities should continue to promote communication activities, using modern communication platforms to bring the image of voluntary blood donors closer to each person and each community, to arouse empathy and ignite the spirit of selfless sharing in every Vietnamese heart.

He also asked health facilities to promote the application of digital technology in blood donor management and blood resource coordination, especially in the context of responding to natural disasters and epidemics. — VNS