Empowering teaching and learning with AI

HÀ NỘI — Experts discussed ways to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) capacity building across the education sector, during a forum held on Friday in Hà Nội.

The National Forum on Artificial Intelligence in Education was co-hosted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Việt Nam, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), the Việt Nam National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the US not-for-profit STEAM for Việt Nam.

The forum marks a key milestone in MoET’s 2025 National Plan to enhance digital and AI competencies for teachers and education managers.

It also follows the Politburo's Resolution 57, which prioritises science, technology, innovation and a high-quality workforce, in order to reach the national growth target of at least eight per cent this year and propel Việt Nam towards high-income status by 2045.

The plan presents a comprehensive roadmap for equipping teachers and school leaders with the skills to integrate AI into teaching and school management.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Phạm Ngọc Thưởng said: “We should use AI in a proactive, independent and intelligent manner —without dependency — and with a strong sense of ethics.

“Through these training and professional development processes, the MoET, in collaboration with UNICEF and other relevant organisations, will continue developing thematic content to implement the AI strategy in education.”

The plan also introduces initiatives such as a National Showcase Day to celebrate innovative educators and highlight best practices in digital transformation.

UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam Silvia Danailov said that: “Through broad-based partnerships, including ed-tech organisations like STEAM for Việt Nam, UNICEF is supporting Việt Nam in reimagining education through innovation.

“We are committed to ensuring that AI is used ethically, inclusively, and responsibly — with a strong focus on equity, child protection and digital wellbeing. Together, we can build an education system where every teacher is empowered, every student is prepared and no child is left behind.”

Trần Tố Uyên, STEAM for Việt Nam’s Co-founder and Country Director added: “AI is not just a supportive tool, but the key to unlocking the potential of every Vietnamese teacher. The success in Điện Biên — the first province to provide all teachers with free AI training — has demonstrated that, regardless of geography or social conditions, teachers can master technology and extend its benefits to millions of students.”

Highlights and key themes

The National Forum on Artificial Intelligence in Education convened policymakers, educators, technology innovators and development partners to exchange insights, best practices and collaborative solutions for AI integration in education.

Key themes include global and national AI trends, Việt Nam’s AI roadmap in education, perspectives from teachers, education managers and experts on the real-world application of AI and innovative AI-powered tools and solutions for teaching and learning.

During the forum, development partners, including UN agencies, embassies, representatives from the private and education sector affirmed their commitment to Việt Nam’s digital transformation and the use of inclusive AI in education. — VNS