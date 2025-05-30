Politics & Law
Home Society

Children getting technical

May 30, 2025 - 16:12
A primary school in a rural district of Hà Nội is encouraging pupils to get technical, with special classes in robotics and AI. Let’s take a look at the children in action, as they get to grips with building an animated robot.

Society

Institutional issues must be addressed for innovation: Party chief

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has said that institutional frameworks remain the biggest challenges and urged efforts to define the list of strategic technologies aligning with the country’s context, alongside specific policies to promote collaboration between the state, academia and businesses. 

