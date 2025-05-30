Vietnamese medical team in South Sudan saves nearly severed finger in complex surgery

UNITY — A Vietnamese military medical unit under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has successfully performed emergency surgery to save a nearly severed finger, in what officials described as a complex trauma case involving a Pakistani patient.

The operation was carried out by doctors at Level 2 Field Hospital No. 6 (FHL 2.6), who responded after 34-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad sustained a serious workplace injury that left the tip of his middle finger on his left hand almost completely detached.

According to the hospital, the patient arrived with a complex open wound on the third phalanx of the finger, involving near-total detachment of soft tissue and a crushed distal bone with free fragments. The injury was assessed within two hours of the incident.

Medical staff immediately conducted examinations and proceeded with emergency surgery. The procedure focused on wound management and bone realignment to preserve the finger's anatomical structure and motor function.

Four days after the operation, the patient’s movement and sensation in the injured finger had recovered significantly, indicating a positive outcome from the timely and skilled intervention.

The case was treated under field conditions with limited equipment, showcasing the level of professionalism and readiness of the Vietnamese peacekeeping medical team.

"We are constantly striving to improve our expertise and service quality, ensuring the best care for UN personnel and the local community in the Unity region," said FHL 2.6 Director Trần Anh Đức. — VNS