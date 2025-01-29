Digital transformation plays essential role in optimising transportation management

Hà Nội is actively working towards a digital transformation in the transport sector. What are some recent highlights?

In June 2020, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 749/QĐ-TTg approving the National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025. Hà Nội is one of the most proactive localities in the application of science and technology across all aspects of management, business, production and society, including in the transport sector. In return, the digital transformation has brought clear and tangible results, improving management and quality of transportation services and thereby increasing satisfaction among the people.

One of Hà Nội's biggest achievements is integrated e-tickets for the bus network. We started the pilot in April, and by November, e-tickets were available across the entire network, receiving very positive feedback from the public. This eliminated the inconvenience of using paper tickets, with people now able to use their smartphones to purchase tickets at any time.

Integrated e-tickets should go beyond the bus network. In the long term, it should be the sole ticket for all forms of public transportation, including urban rail, buses, public bicycles, taxis and more. This will be one of the key conditions for Hà Nội to have a multi-modal public transportation network.

How do you assess the role of the digital transformation and its practicality in transportation management?

There is a vast potential for science and technology applications in transportation management. We have only tapped into a small part of that, yet the results are very promising. It is possible to say that the digital transformation is inevitable and a worthwhile undertaking for all socio-economic sectors, and particularly for transportation management.

In other words, the digital transformation is the key to unlocking a new era that is more efficient, successful and developed for every field and industry, including transportation. Those working in transportation management must be pioneers in embracing and leading this process to optimise their operations, thereby offering more benefits to people, businesses and themselves.

What should be the main focus of digital transformation in transportation management?

Digital transformation requires digital infrastructure, businesses, citizens and data. I believe that the main focus of digital transformation should be on building digital infrastructure and collecting digital data.

For example, with the integrated e-ticket system, we have maximised convenience for citizens, ensured transparency in bus revenue control and facilitated the calculation of demand for passengers on each bus route, which helps make managing operations more accurate and efficient.

The same principle can be applied to other types of transportation, such as contracted vehicles, inter-provincial buses and school buses. First, we need a centralised management application and the infrastructure for operation.

Currently, many contracted vehicles operate in the same manner as fixed-route buses. Although regulations require them to report departure and arrival points and passenger pick-up information before their contract is executed, hundreds or even thousands of vehicles turn in reports on a daily basis, which makes it impossible for managers to verify and check everything.

An automated application is needed to filter information and verify with vehicle tracking systems, data from which will be used in post-checks to ensure compliance. Then, the management authority can rely solely on data to address any violations, if necessary.

This shows that the first priority is to establish digital infrastructure and data to effectively manage transport businesses.

Once in place, the application and data systems will not only reduce the workload for management agencies, but also benefit businesses and people by cutting down administrative procedures, increasing autonomy and lowering time and travel costs.

Could you elaborate on how digitalised transportation management can benefit people and businesses?

For example, to apply for the designated badge for transport business vehicles, people can register online -- but they still need to go to the Department of Transport to receive the result. We are hoping to conduct this process entirely online. This means that people and businesses can register online, and if their application is approved, they will be issued a QR code to place on the vehicle.

In case of inspection, authorities can simply scan the QR code to access all the necessary information. This will reduce waiting time and travel costs for people and businesses, while authorities can spend less time and effort on manual checks, which benefits everyone.

Another example is a fleet of shuttle buses connecting residential areas with inter-provincial bus stations. If there were an app through which citizens could find a shuttle bus at any time, to any terminal, book a seat and know the pick-up time in advance, they would be able to board the vehicle with ease. This would benefit passengers, bus stations and inter-provincial bus companies.

Such an application would establish strong connections and help prevent illegal or unregistered vehicles, protect the rights of people and businesses, and enhance the effectiveness of transportation management.

How can the digital transformation create opportunities for the overall development of the transportation market?

The digital transformation is opening the door to a new era, promising greater achievements and stronger development for the transportation market. It not only helps ensure transparency and market balance and foster healthy competition, but also facilitates new and more efficient business models.

For example, an electronic trading platform for freight transportation can present bidding information about cargo shipments for businesses. Companies can then use this data to calculate costs and routes before finalising the contract. This will be an important channel to help businesses save costs and reduce delivery fees for customers through fair competition.

There are many other practical and valuable benefits that digital transformation brings to the transportation market. Digital transformation is a sustainable development trend for this market, and the most useful tool to ensure effective management. It is also a prerequisite for people to benefit from the transportation sector, including both freight and passenger services. — VNS