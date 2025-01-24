Hà Nội gears up for Tết travel surge

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of the Việt Nam Road Administration have inspected transport operations at Hà Nội’s Giáp Bát and Nước Ngầm bus stations to ensure timely and safe departures and arrivals for passengers during the Tết holiday.

Phạm Mạnh Hùng, Director of Hà Nội Bus Station Joint Stock Company, responsible for Giáp Bát, Mỹ Đình, and Gia Lâm stations, reported on the early preparations for the holiday, including professional training for staff.

“The company has required transport operators to ensure readiness of vehicles and personnel. Bus operators must commit to carrying the correct number of passengers, adhering to registered ticket prices, departing on schedule, and following safety regulations, particularly regarding fire prevention,” Hùng told the Voice of Việt Nam.

He also said that bus stations need to coordinate with agencies to improve service quality, ensuring passengers receive value for their fares.

At Nước Ngầm Bus Station, passenger traffic during Tết 2025 and spring festival is expected to surge, especially for routes to Hải Phòng City, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, and Quảng Bình provinces.

“Passenger volume is forecast to increase by 140-150 per cent compared to regular days. To ensure smooth operations, we have intensified security and traffic safety measures, maintained environmental hygiene, and ensured food safety,” said Nguyễn Văn Lập, Director of Nước Ngầm Bus Station.

Lập said that backup plans have been developed with transport companies to handle sudden surges in demand.

Checks have been tightened to prevent unauthorised ticket price increases, while operators must comply with interprovincial transport regulations.

Transport companies have committed to not exceeding seating capacity, providing sufficient tickets to stations, and clearly displaying ticket prices to avoid overcharging. Additional vehicles will also be deployed to prevent overcrowding and ensure no passenger waits excessively long or is stranded overnight.

Bùi Quang Thái, Director of the Việt Nam Road Administration, highlighted the sector’s priority of delivering high-quality services. “The ultimate goal is safe and on-time departures and arrivals for passengers,” he said.

Thái praised the bus stations’ readiness and assured support for resolving operational issues promptly.

“Even if there is only one passenger, they must receive the highest level of service and safety,” he added.

He also urged tighter controls to prevent profiteering and ensure vehicles depart on time and in safe condition. — VNS