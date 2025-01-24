Politics & Law
Society

Positive changes on the roads

January 24, 2025 - 16:54
Traffic in Hà Nội is seeing a positive shift thanks to new regulations. From stricter penalties to improved awareness, people are now more compliant with traffic rules, even in busy cities like Hà Nội. Can you see the changes on the roads?

Society

Trade unions care for workers during Tết

Moving to HCM City to work at PouYuen Vietnam Co. Ltd. in Bình Tân District, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Tâm from Nghệ An Province has not been able to return to her hometown to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday for many years.
Society

More tools released to protect children online

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued the Code of Conduct on Child Protection in the Internet Environment, aiming to establish standards of language and behaviour for users and promote a safe, healthy, and civilised cyber environment.

