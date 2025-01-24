Hà Nội resident detained for anti-State accusations

HÀ NỘI – Police of Hà Nội on January 23 reported that they have detained and launched legal proceedings against Đậu Thị Tâm, a 45-year-old resident of the city’s Hoang Mai district for allegedly abusing democratic freedoms to harm the interests of the State under Article 331 of the Criminal Code.

During their investigation, police found that Tâm had frequently used her TikTok and Facebook accounts to post videos containing false information about medical practices in various Hanoi hospitals. In addition, she was found to have slandered and defamed the reputation of public authorities and leaders at multiple levels.

Most recently, following the issuance of Decree 168/2024/ND-CP, which introduced new penalties for traffic violations, Tâm posted several videos with fabricated content, spreading confusion and inciting opposition to the decree.

Hà Nội police promptly coordinated with relevant authorities to investigate the case. They are working with the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency to gather evidence to determine the appropriate legal actions to take against Tam.

Earlier, on January 16, Hoàng Mai district police fined Đặng Hoàng Hà, born in 1973 and residing in the Bắc Linh Đàm area of Hoàng Liệt Ward, for posting misleading content about Decree 168. According to the police, Hà used his personal Facebook account to share distorted images and videos regarding the new penalties, which included inflammatory comments that incited public protests. Authorities confiscated related materials, and Hà admitted to the violations.

As a result, Hoàng Mai district police imposed an administrative fine of VNĐ7.5 million on Hà for spreading false information that caused public confusion.

Hà Nội police are urging the public to be cautious when consuming and sharing content online and to rely on official sources for accurate information. VNS