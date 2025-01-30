Visitors flock to the Four Sentries of Thăng Long for New Year wishes

HÀ NỘI — At the beginning of the Ất Tỵ (Year of Snake), the people of Hà Nội, along with visitors, are flocking to the Thăng Long Tứ Trấn ( Four Sentries of Thăng Long) to pray for happiness and peace in the new year.

The Thăng Long Tứ Trấn are associated with the birth of the capital Thăng Long under the Lý Dynasty (1009–1054).

They include Bạch Mã Temple in the east, Voi Phục Temple in the west, Kim Liên Temple in the south and Quán Thánh Temple in the north. These temples were built to worship the gods Long Đỗ, Linh Lang Đại Vương, Cao Sơn Đại Vương and Huyền Thiên Trấn Vũ, respectively.

This is an opportunity for visitors to admire the beauty of long-standing traditions and cultural history, to reflect on noble spiritual values and to nurture goodness and optimism for the journey ahead.

The tradition of visiting the Thăng Long Tứ Trấn during the Tết holiday is a beautiful Vietnamese spiritual and cultural practice, which people undertake to pray for a prosperous and peaceful new year. — VNS