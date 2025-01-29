Lunar New Year: A warm embrace for every Vietnamese heart far from home

HÀ NỘI — Every spring, the Vietnamese community across Germany joyfully celebrates the traditional Lunar New Year, preserving cherished ties to their homeland. This year’s festivities also marked 50 years of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany.

In Leipzig, the Vietnamese Association and Women’s Association hosted a celebration honoring cultural roots and the milestone anniversary.

In Cottbus, a vibrant Tết event brought together hundreds of community members, neighbours, and German friends. Though small, the Vietnamese community there exemplifies deep affection for their homeland, launching a fundraising campaign to support those affected by Typhoon Yagi in 2024.

Meanwhile, in Freising, over 300 Vietnamese residents gathered for a cozy community celebration, keeping the festive warmth of Tet alive thousands of kilometres from Việt Nam.

Lunar New Year is more than just a time for gathering—it is a profound testament to the love for Việt Nam that lives in every heart. Despite the distance, traditional cultural values are cherished and passed down, ensuring that the essence of Tết endures.— VNA/VNS