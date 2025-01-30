Long Biên Bridge - historical icon of Hà Nội

|Sunset over Long Biên bridge. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa
HÀ NỘI — For generations of Hanoians, the iconic Long Biên Bridge spanning the Red River has become synonymous with their everyday life and been considered an important and central part of Hà Nội's development and history.
|Long Biên Bridge is still considered one of the landmarks of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa
Although many modern and monumental bridges have been built across the Red River such as Thăng Long, Thanh Trì, Vĩnh Tuy Bridges, etc. Long Biên Bridge with its rustic charm continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Hanoians.
The historic cantilever bridge, built between 1899 and 1902 by the French during colonial rule, it was originally called Paul Doumer Bridge. — VNS
|The bridge has contributed significantly to the economic development of not only Hà Nội but also other Red River Delta provinces namely Hải Phòng, Hải Dương, and Hưng Yên. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa
|Long Biên Bridge is a steel bridge and construction started in September 1898, designed and constructed by the French firm Daydé-Pillié. The bridge was inaugurated in February 1902. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa
|A view of Long Biên Bridge.— VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa