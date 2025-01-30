Long Biên Bridge - historical icon of Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — For generations of Hanoians, the iconic Long Biên Bridge spanning the Red River has become synonymous with their everyday life and been considered an important and central part of Hà Nội's development and history.

Although many modern and monumental bridges have been built across the Red River such as Thăng Long, Thanh Trì, Vĩnh Tuy Bridges, etc. Long Biên Bridge with its rustic charm continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Hanoians.

The historic cantilever bridge, built between 1899 and 1902 by the French during colonial rule, it was originally called Paul Doumer Bridge. — VNS