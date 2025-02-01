Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Locals and tourists enjoy Tết under clear skies

February 01, 2025 - 11:46
The pleasant conditions made it perfect for locals and tourists to visit popular attractions, public parks, and cultural sites to celebrate the festive season.

HÀ NỘI — On the third day of Tết, Hà Nội enjoyed warm and sunny weather after several days of chilly winds. The pleasant conditions made it perfect for locals and tourists to visit popular attractions, public parks, and cultural sites to celebrate the festive season.

Here are some snapshots capturing the vibrant Tết celebrations on the third day. — VNS

Tourists explore streets of Hà Nội in the beautiful weather on the third day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A foreign tourist walks by Hoàn Kiếm Lake, listening to a tour guide who introduce the culture and traditional customs of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Two tourists experiece a cyclo ride around the streets of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A large number of people visit the Ngọc Sơn Temple on the third day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Quán Thánh Temple is also a popular historical site chosen by many for spring visits. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A family takes photos at the Temple of Literature. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

The Temple of Literature is packed with visitors enjoying their spring outings. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A mother and her daughter request calligraphy for the new year at the Temple of Literature. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Ba Đình Square on the third day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

People visit the Thê Húc Bridge and Ngọc Sơn Temple. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

