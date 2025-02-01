Calligraphy exhibition highlights the value of education

HÀ NỘI — The Spring Calligraphy Festival 2025 is taking place at Hà Nội’s iconic Temple of Literature, showcasing 100 works of calligraphy.

Gathering at the festival are 47 calligraphers, all of whom are selected through a competitive process.

In addition to xin chữ (requesting words), an activity during which visitors ask calligraphers to write requested words or phrases that convey auspicious meanings, three special exhibitions are also being held.

The calligraphy exhibition Thực Học (Practical Learning) presents 100 works of calligraphy in Hán (Chinese script), Nôm (Vietnamese ideographic script) and quốc ngữ (national romanised Vietnamese script), honouring the national tradition of valuing education and literacy.

The works are inspired by the legacies of notable figures such as Chu Văn An, Nguyễn Trãi and Nguyễn Du, evoking pride and encouraging the younger generation to contribute to their homeland.

Highlighted works are 18 columns of calligraphy surrounding the exhibition space, written in Chinese characters by 10 calligraphers in various styles. The content is an excerpt from the work Khuyến Học Văn (Encouragement of Learning) by Emperor Lê Thánh Tông (1442-1497), a major figure in the classical literature of Việt Nam.

Aside from his renowned contributions to governance and people's welfare, he played a significant role in advancing the country's educational culture during his reign, particularly in fostering a flourishing examination system.

A giant lotus flower, radiant with light and shimmering colours, made up of 200 works of quốc ngữ calligraphy, is also a highlight of the calligraphy festival.

Đăng Thành Nguyễn Đức Lợi, a calligrapher from Bát Tràng Village, said the Spring Calligraphy Festival enables calligraphers to connect and engage in conversations with those who love the art, hoping that the recipients understand the meaning of each word and phrase and the sentiments conveyed within them.

The photo exhibition Việt Nam Quê Hương Tôi (Việt Nam, My Homeland) features 50 outstanding photographic works selected from the Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards 2012-2018. These photos capture impressive moments and scenes of Việt Nam’s cultural heritage, nature and people.

The last exhibition, Vẽ Con Rắn (Drawing the Snake), showcases 77 artworks by 75 Vietnamese and international artists, presenting diverse perspectives on the Lunar Year of the Snake in traditional and modern culture.

Within the inner courtyard, visitors can enjoy the exhibitions Dấu Xưa Văn Hiến 3: Thiên Quang (Ancient Marks of Cultural Heritage 3: Heavenly Light) and Bia Đá Kể Chuyện 2 (Stone Tablets Tell Stories 2), which showcase the cultural and educational values of the Temple of Literature, a national special relic site.

Lê Xuân Kiêu, director of the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities at the Temple of Literature, said the Spring Calligraphy Festival is an interesting cultural rendezvous during Tết. “The diverse exhibitions and experiential activities create a colourful space that connects people with the beautiful traditional values of the nation,” he noted.

Lưu Mai, a 65-year-old visitor from HCM City, said she was excited to participate in the activities.

“The Spring Calligraphy Festival helps preserve and promote the tradition of writing in the age of digital technology.

“I hope there will be more cultural events like this so that people from all over the country can have the opportunity to experience it,” she said.

Aside from the exhibitions, the Spring Calligraphy Festival 2025 will feature many exciting cultural activities, such as a reading culture space, displays of traditional craft products, folk games and traditional art performances.

The event will run until February 9, welcoming visitors daily from 8am to 10pm. — VNS