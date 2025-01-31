Museum's collection celebrates national milestone

HÀ NỘI — Dozens of valuable works from the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum’s Modern Art Collection, capturing moments in the history of the nation and the founding of the Communisty Party, brought together for the first time.

The exhibition features artworks made by variety of mediums including lacquer, oil on canvas, silk, bronze and wood. Of these, 36 are displayed in traditional formats, while 30 pieces are presented through digital projection.

Created between 1954 and 2010 by 55 artists, these works represent multiple generations of Vietnamese masters, from the very first Indochina College of Fine Arts and the Resistance School of Fine Arts, to those working in the era of modern and contemporary art.

"As we gather to celebrate this remarkable 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and welcome the Lunar New Year of 2025, we are honoured to organise the special exhibition," said the museum director Nguyễn Anh Minh.

"Through profound emotion and distinctive styles, these artists have produced works of immense artistic and historical significance."

The exhibition presents different periods of the country’s history, from the search for independence to reunification, national development and the đổi mới (renewal) process.

The artists chronicled the struggles and sacrifices of the Vietnamese people throughout the two resistance wars. Works such as Indomitable by Hứa Tử Hoài and Đồng Lộc Junction by Lê Huy Hòa honour the bravery and determination of Vietnamese soldiers.

The Party’s vision and guidance are vividly illustrated in pieces like Party Admission Ceremony in The Prison by Nguyễn Đức Nùng, Gathering by Nguyễn Hiêm and Light and Faith by Nghiêm Xuân Quang.

Some works depict the period of nation building such as On The Oil Rig by Trần Dậu, The construction of Thăng Long Bridge by Trần Khánh Nam and The Construction Site of Đà River Hydropower Plant by Phạm Đức Phong.

These pieces affirm the people’s trust in the Party’s leadership and the commitment to a prosperous future.

Artist Ngô Duyên has a chance to see again his water-colour depicting late President Hồ Chí Minh's modest home in Pắc Bó Cave in the northern province of Cao Bằng. He painted the work in 1978 and the museum bought it for its collection.

"The artworks displayed at the exhibition were made by others and me highlight the glorious traditions of the Party," Duyên said. "Under the Party’s leadership, generations of artists have immersed themselves in the spirit of the nation, aligning their artistry with the revolutionary cause.

"Their works vividly portray the courage, resilience and unity of the Vietnamese people, embodying our shared aspirations for national reunification and independence."

The exhibition offers both Vietnamese and international visitors a deeper understanding of the revolutionary journey led by the Communist Party of Việt Nam and late President Hồ Chí Minh.

Over the past 95 years, the Party has united the people, overcoming difficulties to gain national independence and build a thriving and beautiful country.

The exhibition runs until February 27 at 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street. - VNS