Home Life & Style

Festivals delight crowds on 4th day of the Lunar New Year

February 01, 2025 - 17:21
On the 4th day of the first lunar month, several traditional festivals from the northern to the central region began.
The gun is carried from the head of the festival’s house to the communal house with the participation of hundreds of local people and watched by thousands of visitors. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thương

HÀ NỘI — The annual firework procession festival took place in Đồng Kỵ Village (Đồng Quang Commune, Từ Sơn District, northern Bắc Ninh Province) on the 4th of the first lunar month.

The festival commemorates the day when General Thiên Cương gave an order for soldiers to march into battle, defeating enemies and later regarded and worshipped as the tutelary God.

The traditional gun of the village. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thương
Young people aged 18 and over from families in Đồng Kỵ Village support the four Quan (officials) who performed at the communal yard. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thương

The traditional wrestling festival of Mai Động Village in Hà Nội’s Hoàng Mai District takes place from the 4th to the 7th of the first lunar month.

The annual event commemorates Tam Trinh, the famous general who taught the village’s residents to fight and encouraged young men to participate in the Trưng Sisters’ Uprising in 40 AD.

One of Việt Nam’s oldest festivals, the Mai Động wrestling festival spans a history of more than 2000 years.

From early morning, the people of Mai Động Village prepare offerings for the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
Two elderly wrestlers during the opening match of the festival. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

The Tiên Công Festival at Hiệp Hòa Commune, Quảng Yên Town, Quảng Ninh Province is one of the major traditional festivals.

It commemorates and expresses gratitude to the 14 Tiên Công (Deities) who contributed to clearing the land, founding the first village and establishing the prosperous Hiệp Hòa Commune of today.

The Tiên Công Festival is also an occasion for local families to report to their ancestors the successes and challenges of the past year. — VNS

The clans carry offerings to the Tiên Công stone tablet to report their achievements and offer incense to their ancestors. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Hiếu
The traditional tug-of-war at the Tiên Công Festival. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Hiếu
Tết Festival holiday celebration

Life & Style

Traditional Tết feast of Hà Nội - Culinary legacy

