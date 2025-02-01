Festivals delight crowds on 4th day of the Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — The annual firework procession festival took place in Đồng Kỵ Village (Đồng Quang Commune, Từ Sơn District, northern Bắc Ninh Province) on the 4th of the first lunar month.

The festival commemorates the day when General Thiên Cương gave an order for soldiers to march into battle, defeating enemies and later regarded and worshipped as the tutelary God.

The traditional wrestling festival of Mai Động Village in Hà Nội’s Hoàng Mai District takes place from the 4th to the 7th of the first lunar month.

The annual event commemorates Tam Trinh, the famous general who taught the village’s residents to fight and encouraged young men to participate in the Trưng Sisters’ Uprising in 40 AD.

One of Việt Nam’s oldest festivals, the Mai Động wrestling festival spans a history of more than 2000 years.

The Tiên Công Festival at Hiệp Hòa Commune, Quảng Yên Town, Quảng Ninh Province is one of the major traditional festivals.

It commemorates and expresses gratitude to the 14 Tiên Công (Deities) who contributed to clearing the land, founding the first village and establishing the prosperous Hiệp Hòa Commune of today.

The Tiên Công Festival is also an occasion for local families to report to their ancestors the successes and challenges of the past year. — VNS