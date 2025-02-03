Hà Nội and Quảng Ninh welcome great number of tourists during Tết holiday

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội hosted some 1 million tourists during the nine-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, which began on January 25. This marked a 6 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

International arrivals showed particularly strong growth, with about 142,000 visitors, representing a 16 per cent rise as compared to 2024. The majority of them came from China, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), the US, the UK, Malaysia, India, Germany, France, and Japan.

Domestic tourism also saw healthy growth of 5 per cent, with nearly 860,000 tourist arrivals.

The tourism department attributed the robust performance to proactive preparation by local tourism facilities, which introduced new and attractive programmes ahead of the holiday season.

Looking ahead, the department will continue to strengthen tourism promotion efforts, while working with districts to organise spring tours and major festivals, connecting visitors with historical sites, craft villages, and high-quality agricultural product markets.

Quảng Ninh attracts nearly 1mil visitors

The northeastern province of Quảng Ninh attracted nearly 970,000 tourists, including about 230,000 foreigners, during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday that ends on February 2, according to the provincial Tourism Department.

The number of arrivals was 21 per cent higher than that of the same period last year. The province posted a tourism revenue of VNĐ2.6 trillion (US$103.7 million) during the holiday, a year-on-year increase of 43 per cent.

Cultural and spiritual destinations continued to be major attractions for tourists, with visitor numbers surging 6 to 8 times compared to regular days. Notably on February 2 (the 5th day of the first lunar month), Quảng Ninh welcomed 208,000 visitors, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

Specifically, Cửa Ông temple in Cẩm Phả City hosted nearly 15,600 visitors; Cái Bầu Pagoda in Vân Đồn District about 20,000; the special national heritage site of Yên Tử in Uông Bí City nearly 24,300; the Bạch Đằng heritage site in Quảng Yên township nearly 23,000; and the Trần Dynasty heritage site in Đông Triều City 16,000.

Tourist spots and entertainment areas also saw a 40-50 per cent increase in the number of visitors such as Hạ Long Bay with nearly 8,000; Sun World Hạ Long Park 1,500 visitors; and the Quảng Ninh Museum nearly 900 visitors. International visitors entering through the Móng Cái border gate exceeded 4,200.

Notably, on January 29 or the first day of the Year of Snake 2025, Hạ Long City, home to UNESCO-recognised Hạ Long Bay, welcomed the 5-star cruise liner Silver Dawn, carrying nearly 600 international tourists from European and American countries.

It is anticipated that in 2025, about 60 cruise ships with nearly 90,000 visitors from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and China will come to Quảng Ninh, 1.3 times higher than that of 2024.

Quảng Ninh aims to lure 20 million tourist arrivals, including 4.5 million foreigners, this year. — VNA/VNS