HCM City tourist arrivals, revenue jump during Tết

HCM CITY — HCM City's tourism revenue during the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday that ended on February 2 reached nearly VNĐ7.7 trillion (US$307 million), up 17.4 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The city also welcomed 87,358 foreign visitors, a 16.5 per cent annual increase.

These gains are attributable to the city's organisation of events celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Snake and its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of its tourism offerings.

Thousands of holiday makers flocked to Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street, while other popular attractions such as the Tết Book Street, Tao Đàn Spring Flower Festival, and tourist sites like Đầm Sen and Suối Tiên also drew large crowds.

According to travel agencies, the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday creates favourable conditions for tourists to participate in short and long-term tours to neighbouring localities connected to HCM City, high-end resort products and traditional Tết tours.

Security, order and safety for tourists are maintained and guaranteed. Businesses have implemented discounts and incentive policies for tourists using their services.

A preliminary report from travel companies also indicated that preparations to serve tourists began early. New tourism products with competitive prices were introduced as early as late 2024.

Additionally, travel companies launched various promotional programmes, such as offering gifts, 4G SIM cards, and discount vouchers for customers paying by credit card, early registrants, or group bookings.

Some notable new tourism products in HCM City include Spring Tour in Thủ Đức city, Celebrating Tết with Celebrities and the Bình Đông Wharf - Phú Mỹ Hưng - Double-Decker Bus. Other interprovincial tours featured destinations such as Sa Đéc’s Century-Old Flower Village and Chợ Lách Flower Village in Bến Tre province.

Shopping centres and restaurants also arranged various activities to welcome the new year, decorating their premises and hosting traditional Tet festivals with discounts and promotions ranging from 15 per cent to 20 per cent for both residents and tourists.

Furthermore, hotels from three to five stars held diverse and traditional Lunar New Year celebrations to enhance guests' holiday experiences, including lion dance performances and New Year greetings.

Some hotels also offered 20-30 per cent discounts on services such as bars and spas and a 25 per cent reduction on airport transfer fees. — VNS