String of tradition: a legacy in water puppetry

February 03, 2025 - 17:19
Đặng Duy Bằng is a master of water puppeteer, who imbues Vietnamese folk character to life. His exquisite craftsmanship has carved a legacy in wood, carrying on a centuries-old family tradition. This is a story of artistic dedication, cultural heritage and the enduring legacy of Vietnamese folk tales.

Life & Style

Calligraphy exhibition highlights the value of education

The calligraphy exhibition Thực Học (Practical Learning) presents 100 calligraphy works in Hán (Chinese script), Nôm (Vietnamese ideographic script) and quốc ngữ (national romanised Vietnamese script), honouring the tradition of valuing education and literacy in the nation.

