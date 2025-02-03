String of tradition: a legacy in water puppetry

Đặng Duy Bằng is a master of water puppeteer, who imbues Vietnamese folk character to life. His exquisite craftsmanship has carved a legacy in wood, carrying on a centuries-old family tradition. This is a story of artistic dedication, cultural heritage and the enduring legacy of Vietnamese folk tales.
As the vibrant colours of the Lunar New Year (Tết) sweep across Việt Nam, the festive spirit is not confined to the Vietnamese alone. Foreign entrepreneurs, tourists, and students are irresistibly drawn to this traditional holiday.
The calligraphy exhibition Thực Học (Practical Learning) presents 100 calligraphy works in Hán (Chinese script), Nôm (Vietnamese ideographic script) and quốc ngữ (national romanised Vietnamese script), honouring the tradition of valuing education and literacy in the nation.
This is an opportunity for visitors to admire the beauty of long-standing traditions and cultural history, to reflect on noble spiritual values and to nurture goodness and optimism for the journey ahead.