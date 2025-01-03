Concert covers American LINKIN PARK in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — LINKIN PARK Cover Show returns to Polygon Musik at 8.30pm on 4 January.

Linkin Park is an American rock band formed in Agoura Hills, California, in 1996.

Inspired by the From Zero album, the show with theme Heavy Is the Crown will feature singer Việt James, rappers Nam Đào and Hùng Đỗ and guest artist Oringchains Band.

The artists will gather to celebrate the success of From Zero with a night filled with live performances of tracks from the new album and timeless hits from Linkin Park.

Register for early bird coupons on COMPLEX 01 app https://boxoffice.vn/vi/redirect...#

Early bird coupon price: VNĐ200,000 (US$8) included 01 drink

At-door coupon price: VNĐ250,000 included 01 drink will be sold at Complex 01, 167 Lane, Tây Sơn Street. — VNS