Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Concert covers American LINKIN PARK in Hà Nội

January 03, 2025 - 08:24
LINKIN PARK Cover Show returns to Polygon Musik at 8.30pm on 4 January.
Vietnamese artists will cover 30 hits of American band Linkin Park at Complex 01 in Hà Nội. — Photo coutersy of Complex 01

HÀ NỘI — LINKIN PARK Cover Show returns to Polygon Musik at 8.30pm on 4 January.

Linkin Park is an American rock band formed in Agoura Hills, California, in 1996.

Inspired by the From Zero album, the show with theme Heavy Is the Crown will feature singer Việt James, rappers Nam Đào and Hùng Đỗ and guest artist Oringchains Band.

The artists will gather to celebrate the success of From Zero with a night filled with live performances of tracks from the new album and timeless hits from Linkin Park.

Register for early bird coupons on COMPLEX 01 app https://boxoffice.vn/vi/redirect...#

Early bird coupon price: VNĐ200,000 (US$8) included 01 drink

At-door coupon price: VNĐ250,000 included 01 drink will be sold at Complex 01, 167 Lane, Tây Sơn Street. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Tourism sector thriving in 2024

The tourism sector emerged as a bright spot in Vietnam’s socio-economic landscape in 2024, surpassing key targets for visitor numbers and revenue. As a result, it became a major economic driver, contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of both localities and the country as a whole.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom