Việt Nam on track to become top tourist destination in the digital age

HÀ NỘI — The Singaporean website opengovasia.com has published an article stating that Việt Nam is creating an ideal environment for a thriving digital ecosystem and technological advancements in the tourism sector, thanks to its over 78 million internet users and 73.3 per cent of the population active on social media.

According to the article, which was published on December 30, robust digital infrastructure is enabling the country to tap innovative solutions, offering both convenience and efficiency to tourists and service providers.

As one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Việt Nam has embraced digital transformation initiatives championed by the government and key stakeholders in the tourism industry. Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), and big data are revolutionising the sector.

These advancements not only optimise visitor experiences but also streamline operations for tourism service providers, aligning with broader goals of sustainable development and fostering stronger collaboration between stakeholders to create a more resilient and adaptable tourism ecosystem.

The article also cited a report on the travel habits of Vietnamese people which highlights the widespread use of tools such as digital maps, e-wallets, and online travel agencies (OTAs). These tools have become essential for modern travellers, offering seamless navigation, cashless transactions, and convenient booking options. While more advanced technologies such as e-tickets, virtual assistants, and smart hotel services are still in the early stages of adoption, their growing presence is transforming travel into a more interactive and personalised experience, it said.

The article also said that digital applications have been promoted through cooperation efforts between tourism boards, technology providers and local businesses, aimed at providing a connected and seamless travel experience. From smart transportation systems to integrated tourism services, these initiatives are promoting a more dynamic and efficient tourism ecosystem.

The article noted that Việt Nam’s tourism industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. The country welcomed over 15.8 million international tourists in the first 11 months of this year, marking a 41 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Popular destinations such as HCM City, Phú Quốc, Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, and Nha Trang continue to attract visitors, thanks in part to their integration of digital tools and platforms that enhance visitor experiences.

It believed that the Vietnamese tourism sector is willing to further leverage digital innovation. Continued investment in emerging technologies, combined with a strong focus on improving user experience, will ensure Việt Nam remains competitive in the global tourism market. At the same time, fostering digital literacy and building a resilient technological infrastructure will be key to sustaining long-term growth.

The article concluded that with an ambitious target of welcoming 17 to 18 million international visitors by the end of the year, Việt Nam's commitment to digital transformation in tourism serves as a model for other emerging markets. By embracing technology and prioritising sustainable practices, the country is well on its way to becoming a leading travel destination in the digital era, it added. — VNA/VNS