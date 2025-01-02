New books celebrating Tết released

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s leading book publishers and distributors have released new books featuring stories and literary works about Tết (Lunar New Year) to celebrate the year of the Snake.

Đông A Books has introduced the Sách Tết Ất Tỵ 2025 (Book for the Year of the Snake 2025), which consists of short stories, poems, songs, paintings and illustrations about Tết in the past and the present by various writers and painters.

The 296-page book begins with stories of Tết in the past by veteran authors, such as Mở Toang Cánh Cửa Năm Mới (Welcome the New Year) about preparing for Tết by Trung Sỹ, and Bánh Chưng Sắn Và Xem Phim Giữa Rừng (Square Cassava Cake and Watching Movie in the Forest) about writer Xuân Phượng’s memories of celebrating the Year of the Snake 1953 at the Safety Zone in Tuyên Quang Province.

The publication features literary works about spring and love by famous Vietnamese writers and poets such as Cỏ Mùa Xuân Xanh Thắm (Spring Grass) by Ma Văn Kháng, and Quà Biển (Gift from the Sea) by Lê Minh Khuê.

It also features songs Bài Ca Hy Vọng (The Song of Hope) by Văn Ký, Mùa Xuân Làng Lúa Làng Hoa (Spring Comes to Villages) by Ngọc Khuê, and Đất Nước Mùa Xuân (Homeland in Spring) by Hoàng Vân.

The book has illustrations by Hoàng Phượng Vỹ, Đặng Xuân Hòa and Đào Hải Phong, among others.

According to Đông A Books, through Sách Tết Ất Tỵ 2025, readers can not only travel back to Tết in the past but also feel the breath of spring in today’s life, looking forward to the new year of joy and promises.

The project of Sách Tết (Book for Tết) was initiated by Đông A Books in 2019. It promises to be the spiritual companion of readers when Tết comes.

Another publication, Én Bay Khắp Miền - Tết Về Bình Yên (Swallows Bring Tết to the Homeland) is a picture book for children about traditional Tết across the country.

The 72-page book released by Đinh Tị Books is written by Thành Đạt and illustrated by Bích Phương.

The work includes six simple stories about traditional Tết customs in different regions, from the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta to coastal and mountainous regions, from urban areas to remote island areas.

The book also features stories about signature dishes for Tết such as bánh tét (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) and braised pork with egg, and folk games of ném còn (throwing a ball through a ring for good luck) and kéo co (tug of war).

According to Đinh Tị Books, Én Bay Khắp Miền - Tết Về Bình Yên is a meaningful gift for children during the Tết holiday, contributing to educating them about love for the country and national traditions.

All the books are available at bookstores nationwide and on e-commerce websites. — VNS