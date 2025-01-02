National television awards honours to most impressive works and people

HÀ NỘI - Điện Biên Phủ – Nhìn Từ Nước Pháp (Điện Biên Phủ – A View from France) has won the prize as Impressive Documentary Film at the annual Việt Nam National Television (VTV) Awards 2024.

The 50-minute film was made in just four months from late December 2023 in Việt Nam and four cities of France, Paris, Montpellier, Toulon and Marseille. The film explores valuable documents from the huge archives kept at the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Parliament of France.

Some of the documents were decoded back in 2015, while others were only transposed last year, while others have yet to be published.

"This is a great effort from all members of the film crew," said journalist Khương Quỳnh Liên at the awards ceremony last night.

"We have had to be in the office so many days and nights researching a huge volume of documentary files in order to complete the film which had some precious information about the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign 70 years ago."

The documentary features French military figures who directly engaged in the Điện Biên Phủ battle, many researchers and historians from France, along with war veterans of both countries.

The VTV awards aim to honour programmes and individuals who have produced remarkable work which has been broadcast on television over the past year. The winners are selected by a mix of votes from a professional council and audience voting.

The awards include eight categories - Impressive Documentary Film, Creative Programme of the Year, Impressive Entertainment Programme, Spreading Image, Impressive Television Series, Impressive Actor, Impressive Actress, Impressive Young Face and Impressive Digital Transformation Application.

This year’s Young Face awards honoured three individuals from different fields - Culture, Arts and Sports - designer Phan Đăng Hoàng, singer Rhyder and athlete Nguyễn Thị Hương.

Hoàng, is the only Vietnamese to appear in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024 List. His latest collection, Ceramics, will be shown at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025.

Rhyder is a graduate of the Việt Nam National Academy's jazz department. He came second at the Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi Never Say Goodbye) concert in 2024.

Multi-time SEA Games champion Hương is the first Olympic canoeist to come from Việt Nam.

The latest episodes of the Độc Đạo, a 20-year series Cảnh Sát Hình Sự (Criminal Police) has won the Impressive Television Series award and the an Impressive award for its actor Duy Hưng.

Actress Thanh Hương, took an Impressive for her role in Hoa Sữa Về Trong Gió (Milkwood Pine Flower in The Wind).

Reality show Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai, the Vietnamese version of the television show Call Me by Fire from China, was recognised as an impressive entertainment programme.

The live television bridge Dưới Lá Cờ Quyết Thắng (Under The Victory Flag) was awarded as the creative programme of the year, while the Ministry of Public Security's VNeID application was also honoured.

The Spreading Image honour went to the soldiers of Regiment 98, Division 316 from Military Zone 2, who helped in the search and rescue operations in Làng Nủ Village, Phúc Khánh Commune, Bảo Yên District, Lào Cai Province following the tragic loss of life following Typhoon Yagi. - VNS