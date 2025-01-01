Artistic, cultural programme to feature spring colours of ethnic groups

HÀ NỘI — A series of cultural activities and art performance to welcome spring imbued with unique cultural identities of Việt Nam's ethnic groups will be featured in a programme at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the outskirts of Hà Nội from January 1 to 31, 2025.

The event, titled Spring Comes to Villages, contributes to honouring, preserving and promoting traditional cultural values of ethnic minority groups to visitors on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

About 100 individuals from 16 ethnic groups nationwide will participate in activities each day during the month.

The highlight of the series will be a tree planting festival – a traditional custom imbued with the culture of ethnic communities, carrying the wish for a peaceful, happy and harmonious new year.

There will be folk games, local specialties, traditional dishes, typical delicacies of various groups, and folk singing and dancing.

Spaces for celebrating Tet decorated in accordance with customs and traditions of the ethnic groups of Nùng, Tày, Dao, Mông, Mường, Lào, Thái, Khơ Mú, Tà Ôi, Ba Na, Xơ Đăng, Gia Rai, Cơ Tu, Raglai, Ê Đê and Khmer, will be showcased in the village.

The village is located in Đồng Mô, Sơn Tây District, more than 40km west of central Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS