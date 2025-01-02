Various activities planned for “Visit Vietnam Year – Huế 2025”

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — Various activities have been planned for the “Visit Vietnam Year – Huế 2025” hosted by the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế under the theme “Huế- Ancient Capital – New Opportunity”.

Speaking at a press conference held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial People’s Committee on December 31, Chairman of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyễn Trùng Khánh said the event is expected to promote the values and potential of tourism in Việt Nam in general and Thừa Thiên - Huế in particular, contributing to turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector.

Within the framework of the "Visit Vietnam Year - Huế 2025" and Huế Festival 2025, there will be four main groups of activities in spring, summer, autumn and winter, featuring over 170 national and provincial events.

There will be four highlights during the year, which are the opening ceremony of the “Visit Vietnam Year - Huế 2025” combined with a fireworks display to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Thừa Thiên-Huế on the evening of March 25, 2025; an international conference on cultural industries as a foundation for sustainable tourism on March 25, 2025; a culture - tourism festival and a programme to introduce Vietnamese tourism, cuisine, and craft villages, connecting businesses in the European market in June 2025; and the closing ceremony of the “Visit Vietnam Year - Huế 2025” at the end of December 2025.

Other notable events include promoting the “Visit Vietnam Year - Huế 2025” at the international exhibition EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan from April 25 to May 6, 2025; a series of communication and tourism promotion activities domestically and internationally; an international culinary festival; a cooking competition; and an international conference on Net Zero tourism planned for July - August 2025.

With such activities and events, Thừa Thiên-Huế expects to attract about 4.8 - 5 million visitors, with international tourists accounting for approximately 38 - 40 per cent of the total visitors, and total tourism revenue reaching around VNĐ10.8 trillion - 11.2 trillion (US$423.57 million – 439.26 million). — VNA/VNS