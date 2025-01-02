Hòa Bình named among world’s most beautiful destinations: US magazine

HÀ NỘI — The northern mountainous province of Hòa Bình has been listed among the 71 most beautiful places to visit worldwide by the prestigious US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

Recognised for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural experiences, the locality is the only Vietnamese destination to make the list. The magazine’s selection criteria go beyond impressive natural scenery, incorporating historical value and visitor experiences.

In its assessment, Condé Nast Traveller highlighted the local ethnic groups, including the Mông, Mường and Dao, as well as endless rice fields as standout features.

Other Asian destinations recognised by Condé Nast Traveller include Raja Ampat and Bali in Indonesia, the Zhangye National Geopark in China, Bayon Temple in Cambodia, Jodhpur in India, and the Philippines. Japan stands out with three entries, namely Mount Fuji, Kyoto, and the Arashiyama bamboo forest.

As the gateway to Việt Nam's northwestern region, Hòa Bình is known for its breathtaking scenery and vibrant ethnic cultural identity. In Mai Châu District, the Lác village is celebrated for its pristine beauty, with rice paddies surrounded by lush green mountains. From September to late October, when the rice fields turn golden, the village becomes an ideal spot for cycling and sightseeing. Lác is also famous for its centuries-old stilt houses, some nearly 700 years old, shrouded in mist at the foot of verdant hills. Visitors can engage in traditional Thái ethnic activities, such as weaving handicrafts, kite flying, folk dancing, bamboo pole jumping, and nightly campfires.

Local cuisine is another highlight, offering mountain specialties like grilled chicken and fish, cơm lam (bamboo-tube rice), sticky rice, and wild vegetables, served at local restaurants or eco-resorts. — VNA/VNS