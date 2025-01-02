Tourism sector thriving in 2024

HÀ NỘI — The tourism sector emerged as a bright spot in Việt Nam's socio-economic landscape in 2024, surpassing key targets for visitor numbers and revenue. As a result, it became a major economic driver, contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of both localities and the country as a whole.

Meeting set targets

In 2024, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism worked closely with local authorities to remove bottlenecks in policies and mechanisms, with focus on developing tourism through distinctive products, professional services, simplified procedures, competitive pricing, and a clean, green, and safe environment. These efforts helped affirm Vietnam’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination on the global tourism map.

Minister Nguyễn Văn Hùng noted that 2024 saw the first successful Vietnam Tourism and Cinema Promotion Programme in the US, themed Việt Nam – New Destination of World Cinema. The event received widespread acclaim from both US and international filmmakers, leading to the signing of numerous cooperation agreements. As a result, at least five international film crews are expected to visit Việt Nam in the near future.

The ministry also organised innovative tourism promotion programmes in China, several European countries, and Russia, which successfully boosted Việt Nam's tourism profile.

In December, Việt Nam hosted the UN Tourism's first Global Conference on Tourism for Rural Development in Hội An, the central province of Quảng Nam.

To keep pace with the digital transformation trend, the ministry has focused on promoting digital technology to develop digital platforms and applications such as upgrading the national tourism app “Vietnam Travel”, and implementing an electronic ticket system, and multimedia interpretation services.

A significant milestone was Việt Nam's adoption of an e-visa policy for citizens of all countries, allowing stays of up to 90 days. Additionally, the expansion of the unilateral visa exemption programme has extended the duration of stay to 45 days, making it easier for international travelers to visit Việt Nam.

With strong determination, significant efforts, and decisive, and innovative actions, Việt Nam's tourism sector achieved remarkable growth in 2024. International arrivals reached nearly 17.5 million, a 38.9 per cent increase compared to the previous year, while domestic visitors numbered 110 million, up 1.6 per cent. Total revenue from tourism surged to approximately VNĐ840 trillion (US$32.96 billion), marking a 23.8 per cent year-on-year rise.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024 continued to honour Việt Nam in three categories: Asia's Leading Destination, Asia's Leading Heritage Destination, and Asia's Leading Nature Destination.

Turning tourism into spearhead sector

Despite these successes, the tourism sector faces ongoing challenges, particularly in transforming potential into tangible products that can attract even more visitors and in further elevating its position in 2025 and beyond.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), the industry aims to fully recover to pre-COVID-19 levels by 2025. The targets include welcoming 22-23 million international visitors and 120-130 million domestic tourists. It also strives to contribute 6-8 per cent of GDP, generate VNĐ980-1,050 trillion in revenue, and create 5.5 million jobs, including 1.8 million direct jobs.

Looking ahead to 2030, the tourism sector aspires to become a key economic driver, advancing toward green growth, with the goal of attracting 35 million international and 160 million domestic tourists.

Hà Van Siêu, VNAT Deputy Director General, emphasised that to achieve growth in international markets, the industry will prioritise markets based on factors like visa exemptions, convenient air connectivity, and high growth potential. Collaboration with relevant stakeholders will be key to addressing institutional barriers and removing obstacles that hinder investment in tourism. — VNA/VNS