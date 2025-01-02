Winter Is here - a word with Hà Nội’s Weatherdude

Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

Is it always this cold by now? My question when kicking off this week's shout at the clouds. It feels like I’ve been embracing a jacket and boots wardrobe for easily a month now. As another Hanoian season stumbles inconsistently into the next, it gets harder with each passing year to remember.

We’re blessed with more than two distinct seasons here compared to our more Southern neighbours in the central regions and Saigon. Investigation reveals that my festive photos are littered with shorts, sliders, and sun. I know that’s not the full story; my knuckles remember the rap of the wind on my daily commute.

However, I’m no meteorologist, so I thought I’d seek out an expert opinion for our readers in the musings of the man himself - ‘Hà Nội’s Weatherdude’. A must follow on Facebook for any readers trying to keep up with the seasons.

AR: Thanks for taking the time to share your insights. Did it actually get colder, or is that just my imagination?

Weatherdude: Not really. Temperatures usually average around 21 degrees in December, but we did have a strong cold front early on, bringing temperatures down to 15 at night. It always takes people by surprise because of the sudden change.

AR: With that early cold snap, is a colder-than-usual winter likely?

Weatherdude: We could have some wet, chilly days in January and February, but these cold spells will be short-lived. Temperatures under 10 degrees are possible, but Hanoi generates its own heat these days, so I doubt it will get much colder.

AR: Any other insights into the winter weather? How does winter affect pollution?

Weatherdude: Hà Nội’s winter isn’t always nice. Lack of wind and temperature inversions increase the AQI notably. Winter used to be cleaner and crisper; now there’s more smoke and stickiness. More humidity forecast for this January means Tết could still potentially feel quite cold, but it's too far away to accurately predict right now.

AR: Thanks for your expertise. Any final predictions this winter?

Weatherdude: Likely two more cold spells between now and March. Between those will be tropical air and temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Highs won't reach 30 until at least March. So be prepared for two more months of cooler weather followed by drizzle and more pollution which only blows away here from imminent cold fronts or a tropical convection.

So, there you have it. Things will get colder! The good? In cooler months Hanoi turns into a marvelously fashionable place with boots, jackets, hats, scarves, the whole ensemble. Ditch your cà phê sữa đá for a cup of the hot stuff. Try hotpot with friends and enjoy the spicy steam rising from its cauldron, finishing with a seasonal bowl of warm chè (sweet soup).

The bad and the ugly? Don’t underestimate winter here, the humidity works in reverse. Invest in some gloves for your daily drive and a good mask to stave off the smog. Just remember as you feel the chill, you will definitely miss this when summer comes. VNS