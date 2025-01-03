Tourists flock to Quảng Ninh during New Year holiday

QUẢNG NINH — The northern province of Quảng Ninh welcomed 73,000 tourists during the 2025 New Year holiday, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to normal days, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Though the holiday lasted for only one day, domestic tourists numbered about 49,120 while international visitors surpassed 23,880. Overnight visitors surged 69 per cent from normal days to about 27,000.

The province reported an estimated tourism revenue of VNĐ168 billion (US$6.6 million), up 51 per cent from normal days.

Popular tourist sites include Quảng Ninh Museum with 1,355 visitors, Yên Tử Pagoda 1,215 visitors, and Sun World Park 1,000 visitors. Notably, Móng Cái City welcomed 7,000 visitors, including 6,000 passing the Móng Cái International Border Gate.

Hạ Long Bay remained a top destination, drawing approximately 10,000 visitors, including 8,500 international tourists. On the New Year's Eve, over 10 vessels hosted festive year-end parties featuring cultural performances and fireworks displays, creating a lively atmosphere. Cruise ships and floating restaurants on Hạ Long Bay continue to be among the most sought-after attractions, renowned for their quality services.

In addition to traditional places of interest, rural tourism and experience tourism were also favourite choices of travellers, with destinations such as the Yên Tử flower valley in Uông Bí City, the Cao Sơn flower garden in Bình Liêu District, and the Song Hành flower garden in Quảng Yên township proving to be magnets for visitors.

Several localities organised vibrant cultural and sports programmes to enhance the festive spirit. The Quảng Ninh Gate tourism area, Đông Triều City, and the provincial Business Association organised a trade fair and an exhibition while launching a nighttime economy model, drawing thousands of attendees. Thes initiatives also celebrated Đông Triều’s elevation to the city status.

Hạ Long city hosted a spectacular countdown event to usher in 2025, highlighted by a fireworks display at 30/10 Square and a music show. The programme featured vibrant performances celebrating love, youth, and spring, captivating both locals and tourists.

In preparation for the holiday, the provincial Department of Tourism had directed local tourism sites and businesses to improve service quality by implementing stringent fire safety, security, and food hygiene measures. They had also been encouraged to organise entertainment activities and refurbish their facilities and attractions to create a joyful and welcoming atmosphere.

These efforts aimed to ensure a memorable experience for tourists, solidifying Quảng Ninh’s reputation as a premier travel destination.— VNA/VNS