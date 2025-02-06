Khai Hạ Festival honours Mường traditions

HÒA BÌNH — The 2025 Khai Hạ (going down to the field) festival of the Mường ethnic group took place in Phong Phú Commune, Tân Lạc District, Hòa Bình Province on February 5.

As the largest traditional festival of the Mường ethnic people in Hòa Bình, it is a vital cultural and spiritual event that marks the arrival of spring.

Held annually in the first lunar month after Tết, the festival features unique rituals that honour deities, pay tribute to ancestors who established the land, and express hopes for prosperity, favourable weather, abundant harvests, and happiness for all.

This year’s festival brought together 600 gong artisans and showcased a variety of cultural performances, sports competitions, and folk games that highlight the traditions of the Mường people in Hòa Bình.

In addition, exhibition booths displayed local agricultural products, handicrafts, OCOP-certified goods, and tourism offerings from across the province. — VNA/VNS