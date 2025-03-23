Welcome the auspicious spring season with Ming Restaurant's signature Sichuan Mala Spicy Fish Maw Soup. This exquisite Sichuan delicacy, brimming with rich flavours, is the perfect centrepiece for The Spring celebrations with loved ones, promising both culinary delight and the blessings of prosperity.
|Executive Chef Zack Trương from the Pan Pacific Hanoi.
Ingredients: For two
For the broth:
- Chicken bones
- Water
- Chicken powder
- Salt
- Sugar
- Sichuan peppercorn oil
For the soup
- 5g dried fish maw
- 1g ginger, thinly sliced
- 3g Codonopsis Pilosula (Dang Shen)
- 10g cooked chicken shredded
- 2g goji berries
- 1 Velvet Pioppini Mushroom
- 5g cordyceps flower
For decoration:
|Sichuan Mala Spicy Fish Maw Soup
Preparation:
- Simmer chicken bones for 4 hours to make a rich chicken broth.
- Strain the broth and season with chicken powder, salt, sugar, and Sichuan peppercorn oil to your taste.
- Place the fish maw in a bowl of warm water and let it soak until it softens. Shred the cooked chicken. Slice the ginger.
- In a bowl that will fit inside a steamer, place the ginger slices, goji berries, mushroom, cordyceps flowers, and shredded chicken.
- Pour a serving size of the seasoned chicken broth into the bowl. Add the soaked fish maw. Place the bowl in a steamer and steam for 1 hour.
This special soup is available at Ming Restaurant located on Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 38238888. VNS