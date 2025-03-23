Welcome the auspicious spring season with Ming Restaurant's signature Sichuan Mala Spicy Fish Maw Soup. This exquisite Sichuan delicacy, brimming with rich flavours, is the perfect centrepiece for The Spring celebrations with loved ones, promising both culinary delight and the blessings of prosperity.

Ingredients: For two

For the broth:

Chicken bones

Water

Chicken powder

Salt

Sugar

Sichuan peppercorn oil

For the soup

5g dried fish maw

1g ginger, thinly sliced

3g Codonopsis Pilosula (Dang Shen)

10g cooked chicken shredded

2g goji berries

1 Velvet Pioppini Mushroom

5g cordyceps flower

For decoration:

1 pear

Preparation:

Simmer chicken bones for 4 hours to make a rich chicken broth.

Strain the broth and season with chicken powder, salt, sugar, and Sichuan peppercorn oil to your taste.

Place the fish maw in a bowl of warm water and let it soak until it softens. Shred the cooked chicken. Slice the ginger.

In a bowl that will fit inside a steamer, place the ginger slices, goji berries, mushroom, cordyceps flowers, and shredded chicken.

Pour a serving size of the seasoned chicken broth into the bowl. Add the soaked fish maw. Place the bowl in a steamer and steam for 1 hour.

This special soup is available at Ming Restaurant located on Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 38238888. VNS