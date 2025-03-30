Đà Nẵng style seafood bánh xèo is a vibrant and flavourful Vietnamese crepe. A crispy, turmeric-infused rice flour crepe is the foundation, filled with succulent prawns, tender squid, and plump mussels, along with crunchy bean sprouts.

Served with delicate rice paper, fresh Trà Quế betel leaves, and aromatic herbs, it’s meant to be wrapped and dipped in either a rich peanut sauce or a tangy, spicy fish sauce. This dish offers a delightful contrast of textures and tastes, capturing the essence of Đà Nẵng’s coastal cuisine.

Ingredients

For the batter

1 1/2 cups rice flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup coconut milk (optional, but adds richness)

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons chopped spring onions

For the filling

200g prawns, peeled and deveined

150g squid, cleaned and sliced

150g mussels, cleaned

1 cup bean sprouts

Vegetable oil for cooking

Dipping sauces

1. Dipping fish sauce:

Fish sauce

Water

Lime juice

Sugar

Minced garlic and chilli

2. Peanut sauce (homemade or store bought)

For serving

Rice paper

Trà Quế betel leaves

Aromatic herbs (mint, cilantro, etc.)

Instructions

Prepare the batter

- In a large bowl, combine the rice flour, cornstarch, turmeric powder, and salt

- Gradually add the water and coconut milk (if using), whisk until smooth

- Stir in the chopped spring onions

- Let the batter rest for at least 30 minutes

Prepare the seafood

- Make sure that the prawns, squid, and mussels are cleaned and prepared

- Optional to lightly sauté the seafood before adding them to the crepe, this will help ensure that they are fully cooked

Dipping sauces

1. Dipping fish sauce: Combine fish sauce, water, lime juice, sugar, and minced garlic and chili to taste

2. Peanut sauce: There are many variations of peanut sauce. You can use a store bought version, or find many recipes online.

Making the bánh xèo

- Heat a large, non-stick frying pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat

- Add a generous amount of vegetable oil

- Pour a ladleful of batter into the hot pan, swirling to create a thin, even layer

- Immediately add prawns, squid, mussels, and bean sprouts to one half of the crepe

- Cover the pan and cook for two to three minutes, or until the edges of the crepe are golden brown and crispy

- Fold the crepe in half to enclose the filling

- Cook for another minute or two, until the crepe is crispy and the seafood is cooked through

- Remove the crepe from the pan and repeat with the remaining batter and filling

Tips

- A well-seasoned cast-iron skillet is ideal for achieving crispy bánh xèo

- Don’t overcrowd the pan; cook the crepes one or two at a time

- Serve the crepes immediately for the best texture

Serving

- Serve the bánh xèo immediately, while it’s hot and crispy

- To eat, place a piece of bánh xèo on a sheet of rice paper

- Add Trà Quế betel leaves, aromatic herbs, and any other desired garnishes

- Roll up the rice paper and dip it in either the peanut sauce or the dipping fish sauce