VinFast becomes the top market share car brand in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — VinFast has delivered a total of over 51,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to the Vietnamese market, making it the top-selling car brand in Việt Nam for the first ten months of 2024.

In October, VinFast continued to deliver a substantial volume of electric vehicles to customers, exceeding 11,000 units, a 21 per cent increase compared to the previous month.

The best-sellers were the VF 3, with nearly 5,000 units and the VF 5, with more than 2,600 units.

VinFast becoming the best-selling car brand marks a milestone and a turning point for the country's car industry.

In just five years in the market, VinFast has firmly established its position, surpassing foreign brands to gain the largest market share.

Notably, VinFast is the first electric vehicle brand to outpace traditional petrol or diesel car manufacturers, achieving market leadership within just two years of its transition to electric production.

VinFast's exceptional growth underscores the capabilities and resilience of Vietnamese industry in high-tech manufacturing, while also reflecting consumer enthusiasm for environmentally friendly, smart electric vehicles.

Việt Nam now joins the ranks of a few countries where an electric vehicle brand has overtaken gasoline vehicles to lead the market.

“This remarkable accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of hundreds of thousands of VinFast customers, those who bravely backed a young Vietnamese brand, patiently and persistently used and provided feedback on VinFast products and services from the beginning,” Chairman of Vingroup and CEO of VinFast Global, Phạm Nhật Vượng said.

Currently, VinFast offers the Vietnamese market seven EV models across all segments, from mini-SUVs to E-SUVs. — VNS