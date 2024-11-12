Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VinFast becomes the top market share car brand in Việt Nam

November 12, 2024 - 14:36
VinFast has announced the delivery of over 11,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to customers in October 2024, bringing the cumulative total to more than 51,000 vehicles.
Workers operating a machine at VinFast's production line in Hải Phòng City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — VinFast has delivered a total of over 51,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to the Vietnamese market, making it the top-selling car brand in Việt Nam for the first ten months of 2024.

In October, VinFast continued to deliver a substantial volume of electric vehicles to customers, exceeding 11,000 units, a 21 per cent increase compared to the previous month.

The best-sellers were the VF 3, with nearly 5,000 units and the VF 5, with more than 2,600 units.

VinFast becoming the best-selling car brand marks a milestone and a turning point for the country's car industry.

In just five years in the market, VinFast has firmly established its position, surpassing foreign brands to gain the largest market share.

Notably, VinFast is the first electric vehicle brand to outpace traditional petrol or diesel car manufacturers, achieving market leadership within just two years of its transition to electric production.

VinFast's exceptional growth underscores the capabilities and resilience of Vietnamese industry in high-tech manufacturing, while also reflecting consumer enthusiasm for environmentally friendly, smart electric vehicles.

Việt Nam now joins the ranks of a few countries where an electric vehicle brand has overtaken gasoline vehicles to lead the market.

“This remarkable accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of hundreds of thousands of VinFast customers, those who bravely backed a young Vietnamese brand, patiently and persistently used and provided feedback on VinFast products and services from the beginning,” Chairman of Vingroup and CEO of VinFast Global, Phạm Nhật Vượng said.

Currently, VinFast offers the Vietnamese market seven EV models across all segments, from mini-SUVs to E-SUVs. — VNS

VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition VInfast VDAS automobile electric vehicles EV

Related Stories

Economy

VinFast officially launches VF 7 for sale in the Philippines

VinFast has officially announced pricing and opened reservations for its five-seater VF 7 electric SUV during the 12th Philippines Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS), becoming the third VinFast vehicle available in the Philippine market after the VF 5 and VF 3 models.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Farm projects grab top honours at annual green startup competition

A project that makes a range of nutritious cassava-based baked goods by Mai Tuấn Anh of HCM City won the first prize of VNĐ60 million (US$2,373) at the final round of the Green Startup and Sustainable Development Projects/Ideas Competition 2024 in group A (for projects under one year).
Economy

HCM City real estate tax revenue jumps 50%

Revenue from personal income tax and registration fees associated with real estate transactions in HCM City has surged by 50 per cent to reach over VNĐ6.54 trillion (US$257.6 million) in the first nine months, according to data from tax authorities.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom