VinFast and Durango Drivers' Union sign MoU for green public transport transition in Mexico

HÀ NỘI — VinFast and the Durango Drivers’ Union in Mexico signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the green transition of public transport, including the potential purchase of 3,000 VF 5 electric cars and 300 electric buses by Durango Driver’s Union for operation in Mexico.

This strategic partnership underscores the growing global interest in VinFast's electric vehicles, highlighting their ability to meet the evolving needs of diverse markets.

Under the agreement, both parties will negotiate the sale of VF5 electric vehicles and electric buses to the Union of Drivers and Related Workers of Durango, a member of the Confederation of Mexico Workers (CTM) for public passenger transport in Durango City, replacing the current petrol-powered fleet.

In addition, VinFast and its affiliate, V-Green and CTM will collaborate in studying, setting up, installing and/or operating charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and electric buses in Durango, creating a convenient and extensive charging network to meet the needs of both personal and public transport vehicles.

This cooperation will contribute to the greening of transportation and the development of the EV ecosystem in Durango City and across Mexico. Replacing the fleet with electric vehicles will significantly reduce CO2 emissions, while also helping the Durango Drivers’ Union save on operating costs and create new jobs through the installation and operation of the charging system. — VNS