Agriculture, craft village festival to be held in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The capital city’s third Agricultural Products and Traditional Craft Villages Festival of the year will take place from November 29 to December 3, at the Mailand Hanoi City residential area in Hoài Đức District.

The details were announced by the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday.

The event will feature 260 booths by farmers and artisans in an exhibition area of around 15,000 square metres, showcasing agricultural products and handicrafts from all over the country.

These include 152 booths from 25 districts, towns and suburban areas of Hà Nội, 116 from 25 provinces and cities nationwide and 32 from domestic and international businesses.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the distinctive agricultural culture of Hà Nội, and purchase high-quality products with traceable origins.

They can also enjoy local specialty foods and admire unique art pieces created in craft villages from around the city.

The festival serves as a platform to connect various organisations, businesses and individuals interested in agriculture and crafts.

It also aims to stimulate growth and economic development for Hà Nội’s agriculture and rural areas, with a focus on accelerating development, preserving traditional village communities and promoting sustainable agricultural restructuring. — VNS