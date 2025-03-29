Brazilian President concludes state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva left Hà Nội on March 29, successfully concluding his three-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of President Lương Cường.

During his stay in Việt Nam, President Lula da Silva laid a wreath and paid tribute President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, as well as laid flowers at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm received the Brazilian leader, while President Lương Cường hosted an official welcome ceremony, held talks, and hosted a state banquet for the Brazilian guest. The two presidents met with the press and witnessed the signing of the two countries' cooperation agreements. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn had meetings with President Lula da Silva.

During these meetings, Vietnamese leaders reaffirmed that the Party and State of Việt Nam value to Brazil, a key partner in its broader foreign policy in Latin America, and wish deepen the newly established Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

President Lula da Silva expressed his delight at returning to Việt Nam and extended his gratitude to Vietnamese leaders for their warm and friendly reception. He praised Việt Nam’s remarkable progress across various sectors, and reaffirmed Brazil’s view of Việt Nam as a close friend and an important partner in Asia.

The two sides agreed on key directions to enhance their Strategic Partnership at both bilateral and multilateral levels. They emphasised the importance of effectively implementing signed agreements across various sectors to maximise cooperation potential and meet mutual expectations.

On this occasion, Việt Nam and Brazil signed and exchanged several bilateral cooperation agreements.

As part of his visit, President Lula da Silva and PM Chính attended and delivered speeches at the Việt Nam-Brazil Business Forum and participated in a working lunch.

The two countries issued a Joint Statement on the occasion of President Lula da Silva's state visit to Việt Nam. — VNS