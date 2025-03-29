Brazilian President visits Vietnam Military History Museum

HÀ NỘI — As part of his state visit to Việt Nam, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hà Nội on March 29.

The Vietnam Military History Museum, designed with modern architecture and equipped with advanced display technologies, offers visitors an immersive and engaging experience.

Spanning four above-ground floors and one basement level, the museum covers a total construction area of 23,198 sqm, with the main building boasting a floor space of 64,640 sqm. The museum currently preserves and exhibits tens of thousands of artifacts showcasing Việt Nam's rich military history.

President Lula da Silva is the first foreign head of state to visit Việt Nam in 2025, marking his second visit to the country as Brazil's leader, following his first official trip in 2008.

His visit comes as Việt Nam and Brazil recently elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's attendance at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. This upgrade reflects the dynamic, substantial, and effective growth of the two nations' relationship, signifying a major step forward in their political and diplomatic cooperation.

President Lula da Silva’s visit underscores the complementary strengths of both nations and highlights their vital economic roles, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, science and technology, and innovation.

The visit is also expected to unlock new avenues for collaboration in trade, economic development, and investment, while fostering deeper people-to-people exchanges. — VNA/VNS