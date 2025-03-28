Party chief meets with revolutionary veterans, policy beneficiaries in central, Central Highlands regions

ĐÀ NẴNG — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Friday met with veterans and revolution contributors, and distinguished policy beneficiaries from the Central and Central Highlands regions in Đà Nẵng, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

During the gathering, after listening to heartfelt opinions from revolutionary veterans and those who have contributed to the country, the Party chief extended his warm regards and best wishes. He expressed his hope that they will continue to provide valuable insight and wisdom for the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party, the people, and their local communities.

He noted that the 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2026. This congress is expected to mark the beginning of a new era of national advancement toward a strong, prosperous, and thriving Việt Nam. Documents prepared for the congress have been meticulously crafted to be concise, easy to understand, and practical, while embodying revolutionary spirit, clear objectives, strategic direction, and feasibility.

Outlining future development directions, the general secretary stressed the need for national stability as a foundation for progress. In the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he said that the development of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation is not only an inevitable trend but also an urgent requirement. It will help Việt Nam bridge the development gap with regional and global counterparts, enhance labour productivity, foster innovation, and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Regarding economic targets, Việt Nam aims for an economic growth rate of at least 8 per cent in 2025 and double-digit growth from 2026 to 2030. To achieve these goals, it is necessary to reaffirm the critical role of the private sector as a leading driver of national economic growth while ensuring continued efforts to improve people's livelihoods and well-being.

He highlighted that under the Party leadership, the Vietnamese people have demonstrated unity and resilience, achieving remarkable feats in the struggle for national liberation, reunification, and building and safeguarding the socialist fatherland.

He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of revolutionary veterans, military leaders, officers, heroes of the People's Armed Forces, and heroic mothers. He also paid special tribute to the immense sacrifices of fallen soldiers and the broader Vietnamese populace.

Lâm called on the delegates to continue contributing, within their capacities, to the ongoing revolutionary cause of the Party, the people, and the nation. — VNS