Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Mexico boast great cooperation potential: Mexican official

March 28, 2025 - 17:30
Việt Nam always attaches great importance to promoting traditional relations with Latin American countries, particularly with the State, parliament, and people of Mexico.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải (left) had talks with Pedro Vázquez González, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico on March 27 (local time). — VNA/VNS Photo

MEXICO CITY — Although Việt Nam and Mexico have witnessed significant progress in their relations over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, there is still much potential for further development, said Pedro Vázquez González, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

Receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải on March 27, González suggested that the two nations should continue to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, education, and culture. These sectors are crucial for building and further solidifying the comprehensive and robust relationship between the two nations, he explained.

Particularly, González, who is also a member of the Mexico’s Labour Party (PT)’s parliamentarians' group at the Chamber of Deputies, urged businesses to enhance connectivity and capitalise on the advantages provided by free trade agreements (FTAs), especially the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which both Mexico and Vietnam are members.

According to González, effectively leveraging the benefits of the CPTPP in recent years has contributed to increasing bilateral trade, particularly in key sectors such as high technology, manufacturing, and agriculture.

He expressed his support for the establishment of a Việt Nam-Mexico Friendship Parliamentarian’s Group, viewing it as a significant milestone in further promoting relations between the parliaments of the two countries, especially in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (May 19, 1975 – 2025).

For his part, Hải affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to promoting traditional relations with Latin American countries, particularly with the State, parliament, and people of Mexico.

He highlighted the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields from politics, economy, to cultural diplomacy, as well as the mutual support the two sides have offered each other at international forums such as the United Nations (UN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and multilateral parliamentary forums.

Regarding bilateral trade and investment collaboration, Hải noted that Vietnamese enterprises have increased investment in Mexico. Notably, FPT Group has opened a representative office in Guadalajara city of Jalisco state, while Formula Air JSC established a representative office in Puebla, and VinFast, a subordinate automaker of Vingroup, signed a memorandum of understanding to supply electric buses in Durango.

The diplomat said that based on the historical friendship between the two nations, it is time to elevate bilateral relations, and expressed his hope that lawmakers from both sides will work together to improve legal frameworks, thereby further strengthening the Việt Nam-Mexico relationship. — VNA/VNS

