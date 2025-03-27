UN praises Việt Nam’s role, contributions to int'l legal forums

NEW YORK – United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs Elinor Hammarskjöld expressed her appreciation of Việt Nam’s role and proactive, practical contributions to the UN’s legal forums while receiving Ambassador Đặng Hòang Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, in New York on Wednesday.

At the meeting to discuss the sides’ cooperation and shared priorities, following Hammarskjöld’s appointment, Ambassador Giang highly valued the close collaboration with and support provided for Việt Nam by the UN Office of Legal Affairs, including technical assistance and capacity-building programmes for Vietnamese legal professionals across various ministries and sectors.

He talked about Việt Nam’s engagement in key UN legal bodies such as the International Law Commission (ILC), the Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), and the International Seabed Authority’s Legal and Technical Commission (LTC). The Southeast Asian nation has also been actively involved in negotiations on landmark legal frameworks, including the Agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) and the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

The diplomat affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent stance of upholding international law and pledged continued cooperation with the office and other member states to enhance the effectiveness of legal mechanisms, promote legal codification, and advance the development of international law within the UN framework.

Hammarskjöld expressed her hope that Việt Nam would continue to play a significant role and collaborate closely with the office and other UN bodies in ongoing reform efforts, as well as in improving the effectiveness of the UN system and further upholding the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law, contributing to strengthening the rule of law for peace, stability, and sustainable development across the globe. VNS