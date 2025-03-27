Brazil President Lula arrives in Hà Nội, beginning State visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Hà Nội on Thursday afternoon, beginning his three-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of State President Lương Cường.

The Brazilian leader was welcomed at the Nội Bài International Airport by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Dương Đức Tuấn, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị.

President Lula da Silva is the first foreign head of state to pay a state visit to Việt Nam in 2025. This is also the second time he has visited Việt Nam as the head of state, after the first time in 2008.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị, the upgrade of relationship between the two countries to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's trip to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024 reflected the strong, substantive, and effective development of the bilateral ties, marking a qualitative leap in the political and diplomatic relations.

Brazilian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco Farani stated that President Lula da Silva’s trip marks an important milestone in the bilateral relations and dialogue between Việt Nam and Brazil.

The visit also highlights the complementarities between the two nations and the significant role of their economies in key sectors such as agriculture, science-technology and innovation. Additionally, it aims to expand new channels for cooperation in trade, economy, and investment. — VNA/VNS